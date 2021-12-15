Sergio Aguero, who is expected to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday, will be remembered as "one of the all-time best", says former Scotland international Don Hutchison.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona in the summer, is Manchester City's leading goalscorer, with 260 goals in 390 games for the club.

Since moving to Spain, however, he has struggled with injuries and health problems, making only five appearances for the Catalan side.

"He has been a magnificent player," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He is so elegant and so humble, with a ruthless streak in front of goal.

"He will go down as one of the best ever players, and if you're in that conversation when you finish your career, you've done something well."

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton agreed, describing Aguero as "a nightmare" to play against.

"He liked to pin you in the box, twist, turn and then bang, it's a goal" he said. "It was good to be on the same pitch as him - but it was always a nightmare."

Listen to the full discussion on Aguero's legacy from 22'10 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds