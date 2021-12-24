On player fitness and Covid: "We have a couple of cases in our football club the last couple of days and we try our best to stop a situation."

All the managers met to discuss issues within the Premier League and Covid. Spurs boss Antonio Conte says that he didn't know the purpose of the meeting and Vieira agreed: "When you have a meeting like that, with 20 managers, it is difficult to put your ideas across. When the meeting finished, you just try to understand the outcome and what the meeting was for. I still don't understand what the conclusion was of the meeting."

On facing Tottenham next: "It’s a difficult place to go. The atmosphere, the players energy, it's really good. We know what to expect. What is important for us is to play with courage, confidence and belief."

There's been talk about player welfare and the congested fixture list: "I’m not worried about player welfare at this time of year, it’s been like that for years and years. I’m worried about player welfare with Covid. Players coming back from a Covid situation and asking them to play without the right training is a lot for them to deal with."