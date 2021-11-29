McGinn now Villa's leading man

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

In many billings, this game was set up as a revival of a great battle of midfielders, with Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira renewing their old contests in a different situation, as if Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had decided to take each other on again at darts.

It may be a stretch to think that John McGinn will one day be talked of in the same bracket as the two bosses at Selhurst Park on Saturday, but after a relatively late start, having arrived in the Premier League at 24, he is going the right way about it. They would surely have appreciated more than most another fine performance.

When Jack Grealish was injured in the second half of last season, and then inevitably sold, there was a vacancy to be Villa’s leading personality on the field. Although an entirely different kind of footballer to Grealish, McGinn is now that player.

On Saturday - and not for the first time - he added a finishing flourish, a classy curling shot to give Villa an ultimately decisive second Villa goal, underlining that he has the skills for the highest level.

However, McGinn also has an attribute that is hard to put into numbers but undoubtedly makes the difference. He plays with a cheeky grin and a glinting eye; his sparky character is evident on the field and, as we have seen when he appears for interviews and press conferences, off it.

For all his obvious abilities, it is perhaps that bubbling enjoyment and pride in his work that makes McGinn stand out. Now, with arguably the best English midfielder of the last generation in his corner to guide him, McGinn’s reputation is likely to keep rising.