Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole says Manchester City are "head and shoulders" above the rest of the Premier League on current form after they cruised to victory at Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 11 goals in two games this week and are three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

"They're head and shoulders above the rest at the moment and that's all down to Pep," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He has so much quality in his squad and so many players to keep happy but his team just fly through the results."

Cole's ex-West Ham team-mate Nigel Reo-Coker agrees, saying: "Pep plays such an important part in re-energising and re-motivating players who are not playing every week.

"Newcastle tried to make it really physical and upset City - instead City just embarrassed them by putting the ball in the back of the net."

