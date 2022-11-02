'﻿I want to break the record' - Gordon

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon will make his 22nd European appearance for Hearts on Thursday evening, equalling the club record held by Steven Pressley and Henry Smith.

Gordon, who turns 40 on 31 December, says it is fantastic achievement but is determined to go on and beat it next season.

"It was one of the motivating factors in coming back to Hearts because I knew I was close," he said. "But the plan is to try and get back again next year and hopefully do better next time."

“There is no point looking back just yet, there’s plenty of time for all that when I am finished.

“I want to concentrate on the here and now, and that is by putting in a good performance here and then getting back to league business to make sure we get another shot soon.”