T﻿ottenham v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Tottenham v Everton head-to-head record - 60 Premier League games. Wins: Tottenham 28, Everton 9. Goals: Tottenham 95, Everton 58. Clean sheets: Tottenham 23, Everton 14Getty Images

  • Tottenham have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League meetings with Everton.

  • After winning three consecutive away league games against Spurs between 2006 and 2008, Everton have won just one of their subsequent 13 visits (D4 L8).

  • Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton. This includes netting six braces against the Toffees.

  • Richarlison scored 43 goals in 135 Premier League appearances for Everton, but is yet to get off the mark for Spurs in the competition.