Ezgjan Alioski is to leave Leeds this summer after four years with the club.

In a statement on Monday, the club confirmed they were "unable to reach an agreement" for the left-back to remain.

“I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building,” said Leeds director of football Victor Orta.

“He has been exceptional both on and off the field, his team-mates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff."

Alioski made a total of 171 appearances for the Whites, scoring 22 goals over his four years, and he played 39 games as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Championship title and gained promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20.

Last season, he featured 36 times as Leeds finished ninth in the top flight.