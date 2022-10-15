'﻿Goldson out for weeks rather than months'

Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson will be on the sidelines for weeks rather than months, a scan has revealed after his midweek injury against Liverpool. (Scottish Sun), external

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara took time out from celebrating his side's 7-1 win over Rangers to cross a barricade and shake hands with Connor Goldson, ask his rival centre-half about the injury that forced him off the field and hand the Englishman his match shirt. (Scottish Daily Express) , external

Read S﻿aturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.