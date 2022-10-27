Hibs must find solution to 'plot twists' - Johnson

Hibs need to become mentally tougher at dealing with “plot twist” in games, says head coach Lee Johnson.

The Easter Road side slipped to a third successive defeat last weekend when they were 1-0 up and dominating St Johnstone - then had Kyle Magennnis sent off 20 minutes from time before conceding twice.

“I think the nature of the loss we let everybody down,” said Johnson. “We did in that last 20 minutes.

“We are really struggling in how we kill teams off. We are in the very early phases of what we are trying to do. The disappointment for me is we keep building up the credit with the fan base then lose it in a sloppy 20 minutes.

“One of the challenges for us is the plot twist. When there is a bit of a plot twist we have to react better than we do. I think this could be something that has happened to Hibs quite a lot in the past.

“You can improve it by quality of individuals in which we are trying to nurture our younger players. It could be the decision-making on the day or it can be the team spirit. There are so many factors."