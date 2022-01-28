Your Chelsea gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Chelsea transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Blues remain interested in signing 17-year-old midfielder Gavi, despite him having a £42m release clause in his Barcelona contract. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is expected to leave the club in the coming days, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich interested in the Dane. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Chelsea offered Lyon £3m in compensation to bring Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 27, back early from his season-long loan at the French club but saw the attempt rejected. (Mail, via Athletic), external

