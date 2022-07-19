Craig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Tuesday, 3 May 2022. A day which will live long in the memory of every Cherries fan.

The stage was set and every fan in red and black was understandably nervous. To add to the spice, club legend Steve Cook and former academy graduate Sam Surridge were in the Forest side.

It had all the hallmarks of something going wrong.

And after an early scare from Surridge, hitting the cross bar, we got into our full flow and our 83rd-minute winner was something straight off the training ground.

Scott Parker’s passionate half-time team-talk had done the trick. We were up!

The celebrations were a mix of relief and excitement of what the future could hold.

So, before our sixth Premier League season - which is unbelievable for even the most ambitious fan, considering the club nearly died back in 2008 - what do we expect?

We won’t kid ourselves, we will be in the relegation shake-up, but there’s more to it than that.

We have exciting young players in Jaiden Anthony and Jordan Zemura, and an experienced midfield in Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma and Lewis Cook.

Dominic Solanke creates as well as scores, and Mark Travers is so assured having made vital saves across last season.

The Cherries also do better against better teams.

Therefore, while there may be concerns, we should also be optimistic going head to head against the biggest clubs in the country again.

We also can’t wait for our reunion with Sir Eddie Howe, the man who most of the credit has to go too. He will get a great reception. He is one of our own.

We might be little old Bournemouth - but defying the odds like 'minus 17' and the Great Escape, or winning at Stamford Bridge in front of Match of the Day, is what we do.

We can stay in the Premier League. We have done it before and we will do it again.