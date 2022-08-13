Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise.

It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season.

That United have crumbled with such alarming frequency over the last 12 months is a stark indication of this side's fragile belief.

As they were in the opening weekend loss at home to Brighton, United were comprehensively outplayed as Brentford ran riot to score four times before half-time.

Summer signing Lisandro Martinez endured a torrid 45 minutes before being hooked at half-time, Bruno Fernandes was silenced by Christian Norgaard while Marcus Rashford ended a week in which he was linked to Paris St-Germain with a largely anonymous showing.

United's starting XI cost the club £424m. It's still early, of course, but United's first two performances of the season make it difficult to overstate the scale of the task facing Erik ten Hag.

In nine days they host Liverpool, to whom they conceded nine over two games last season. On the back of Saturday, the thought of facing Jurgen Klopp's side again will be enough to make most United fans tremble.