Confirmed team news: Norwich v Everton

Norwich make two changes for the visit of Everton. Joshua Sargent returns after missing the last game for the birth of his child, while Jacob Sorensen also starts.

Todd Cantwell, back after recovering from illness, is on the bench.

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, Sargent, Idah, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Byram, Dowell, Placheta, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Gunn, Giannoulis, Rowe.