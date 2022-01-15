Confirmed team news: Norwich v Everton
Norwich make two changes for the visit of Everton. Joshua Sargent returns after missing the last game for the birth of his child, while Jacob Sorensen also starts.
Todd Cantwell, back after recovering from illness, is on the bench.
Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, Sargent, Idah, Rashica, Pukki.
Subs: Byram, Dowell, Placheta, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Gunn, Giannoulis, Rowe.
New Everton signing Vitaliy Mykolenko makes his first Premier League start for the Toffees.
André Gomes and Salomon Rondon are also in the first XI as boss Rafael Benitez makes three changes from their last Premier League outing.
Everton's other January signings, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi, are on the bench.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Gray.
Subs: Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Richarlison, Mina, Townsend, Begovic, Gbamin, El Ghazi.