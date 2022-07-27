Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine is encouraged with the squad manager Jim Goodwin has assembled for the new season.

"When he was talking about it at the end of last season, it was all words," Irvine told the BBC's Aberdeen-themed Scottish Premiership podcast.

"The recruitment is a big thing in football. It's even more vital now. That seems to have been an important part of Jim's thinking over the summer.

"From defence to the front, he's recruited really, really well and the signs are positives for the season ahead."