Crystal Palace v Liverpool: What the form shows
Crystal Palace have lost each of their past nine Premier League games against Liverpool, since a 2-1 win at Anfield in April 2017. Their last four defeats have been by an aggregate score of 16-0.
Liverpool have won their past six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace, netting 19 goals in these meetings including a 7-0 victory in this exact fixture last season.
Liverpool haven’t won any of their past four Premier League games in London (D3 L1), with the Reds last having a longer winless league run in the capital between November 2014 and October 2015 (5).
Crystal Palace have won two of their past three Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table (L1), beating Spurs 3-0 and Man City 2-0 this season. The Eagles had won just one of their previous 24 such games in the competition (D6 L17).