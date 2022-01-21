Crystal Palace v Liverpool: What the form shows

Crystal Palace have lost each of their past nine Premier League games against Liverpool, since a 2-1 win at Anfield in April 2017. Their last four defeats have been by an aggregate score of 16-0.

Liverpool have won their past six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace, netting 19 goals in these meetings including a 7-0 victory in this exact fixture last season.

Liverpool haven’t won any of their past four Premier League games in London (D3 L1), with the Reds last having a longer winless league run in the capital between November 2014 and October 2015 (5).