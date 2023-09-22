Beale 'got us going' at half-time, says Matondo

Winger Rabbi Matondo says it was Michael Beale's half-time team talk that sparked Rangers' rousing second-half performance against Real Betis capped by Abdallah Sima's winner

"The manager got us going [at half-time]," said Matondo.

"He wasn't too pleased with certain aspects of our game and we had to up it in the second half and I felt that we did that. We had to dig in at times but ultimately I believe we deserved the win."

The Wales international admits he should have netted an early opener when he latched on to Kemar Roofe's long ball only to shoot straight at goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

"One hundred per cent I should have scored," said. "I think I snatched at it a bit and on another day it would have been a goal.

"That's something I'll look at again and see what I could have done better at the time."