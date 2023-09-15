Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists "there is no bad blood" between himself and Jordan Henderson after his former captain left for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

In a detailed interview with The Athletic, Henderson said he moved away because he "did not feel wanted" at Anfield and, while Klopp understands why Henderson felt like that, he says there is no ill feeling between the two.

"Hendo said the truth in all departments," said Klopp. "I told him I wanted him to stay, but we had to talk in these conversations about the possibility of him not playing regularly.

"Hendo is a fantastic player. I love him and he's a super guy. But he's not great when he is not playing. Like Milly [James Milner] and Lucas Leiva when I first came - they are great guys until they see they are not playing and they turn into Jekyll and Hyde.

"We had to talk about that and I could not say he would play 50 games. That, in Hendo's mind, was that we did not want him. That was why it was better he moved on, but there is not a bit of bad blood or whatever."

Henderson captained the side to a swathe of trophies, including a Premier League title and Champions League glory, and Klopp believes he will receive a hero's welcome if and when he returns to Anfield.

"He is the captain of the most successful Liverpool team in the Premier League era," said Klopp. "He is a sensational player and will get only the best when he comes here - and rightly so.

"He will get a real farewell."