BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane at the Tony Macaroni Arena

Down to nine men in defeat against Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek, Celtic once again failed to finish with the full complement but were not exposed as they returned to the relative warmth of the domestic comfort blanket.

Which is why this victory will feel like an especially valuable one. Winning in West Lothian has not been easy for Celtic in the past few years, even with 11 players, so to do it – and do it comfortably - a man down for over an hour speaks volumes for those who remained on the park when Joe Hart was ordered from it.

Brendan Rodgers said a week ago the learning process under a new manager is an evolving one but in the first half hour, his side played with an urgency, fluidity and variety that must have pleased him greatly.

Before his red card, Hart made a key stop to keep Celtic level when the game was still goalless and in his absence, his team-mates made it look like they had just as much space, time and possession as they did before his departure.

In Matt O’Riley, they have a player blossoming under the new Rodgers regime – four goals from midfield already this season.

And in Daizen Maeda, they have a player who’s capable of great moments of quality as well as covering more and more ground.

Substitute goalkeeper Scott Bain came on in the 28th minute and would possibly have been expecting a busy afternoon thereafter but it was his opposite number Shamal George who had to be sharp to make sure the 10 men did not increase their lead still further.

That’s five wins and a draw in the league despite a defensive injury crisis and the introduction of midweek Champions League football. Not a bad position to be in ahead of a free week when Celtic have plenty of time to recover and prepare for the trip to Fir Park in seven days’ time.