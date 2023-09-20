Geoff Doyle, Sports editor, BBC Three Counties Radio

Luton fans are angry.

They’re not angry because their side haven’t picked up a point yet in four games. They would love that not to be the case but they understand why it’s happened and hope that a positive result comes soon.

No, they are angry about the fuss being made by others that they haven’t got a point. Pundits, online writers, rival fans jumping on the bandwagon - they still don’t seem to get it.

Premier League football isn’t the be all and end all to Luton despite all the hype and hysteria surrounding it. This is a club after all who were playing non-league football 10 years ago and who nearly didn't exist 15 years ago.

It’s great being there at the moment and Luton are desperate to stay there - look at the disappointment on the face of manager Rob Edwards after the defeat at Fulham as he half apologetically shook his head that they hadn’t got something from the game. But Hatters supporters see the bigger picture many others don't.

Relegation would be a blow but they and the club have survived far, far worse than that. Check out the banners the next time you're at Kenilworth Road.

Luton could have spent over £100m on transfers in the summer like Fulham did five years ago and look where it got them that season (relegation). Paying out big sums of cash doesn't guarantee survival and so the Hatters have been wise and saved for a new stadium which is around the corner and which will regenerate the town.

On the pitch in the Premier League Luton are making small improvements week by week. It might be enough, it might not.

Luton fans would love to beat the odds (again) and stay up. If they did it would prompt a massive response to those who choose not to understand the real story.

