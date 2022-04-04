On a fixture list that reads Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool: “Yes, the players are relishing it. It’s a joy and pleasure to be here, at this stage, every season in April and May. We know that any bad result now and you are out of the competition.”

Guardiola says he always overthinks in the Champions League but “that’s why I have good results”. “Tomorrow, you will see a new tactic. People can believe I approach Atletico and Liverpool in the same way - but, of course, their movements are completely different.”

On his plan to beat Atletico: “A plan is important in this competition. Don’t give space, don’t give an inch, defend when we have to, attack when we can. But the personality, the quality, the courage, the intelligent decisions on the pitch – they all belong to the players.”

He pointed to the qualities of the opposition as a real threat: “You have to adapt and adjust to every team. They are the champions of Spain. They don’t take risks in their build-up, but they’re aggressive to win the ball and then they play. Whoever you face at this stage is really tough.”