Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire

It was Good Friday morning that Sean Dyche was sacked, Saturday morning when the press conference was held and, obviously, the West Ham game was on Sunday.

The timing of it is the most baffling thing. Obviously that defeat at Norwich was extremely costly, and so conventional wisdom would suggest that you lose your job maybe on the Monday or Tuesday.

What’s made this all the more baffling is that what we believe is interviews are going on, candidates are being sounded out and they are looking at potentially an interim manager until the end of the season, unless they find an exceptional candidate to give a longer term contract to. That suggests there isn’t really a clear plan of action as to who is going to come next.

If you’d sacked Dyche on Friday and, without wishing to sound like Craig David, looked to appoint your interim manager on Saturday, played on Sunday and had a new guy in on Monday. You would have kind of understood that. But now we appear to be no further on.

The supporters that I speak to are in two distinct camps. There are those that have always been ‘in Dyche we trust’ because he has always got us through this. Alan Pace the owner was very much in that camp for a lot of time leading into this. Even in a fairly recent interview he was saying that.

But then there is another camp of Burnley supporters that probably would have tried to get rid of Dyche at Christmas because he had won four games all season.

It’s been slightly alarming the lack of creativity in that team and you look at an average Burnley starting XI and a lot of those players are the wrong side of 30.

