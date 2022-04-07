Each of Arsenal’s past six home Premier League defeats have come against teams starting the day above them in the league – they’ve not lost any of their past 14 home Premier League games against sides below them (W10 D4) since a 1-0 defeat by Burnley in December 2020.

Arsenal have lost two of their past three Premier League games (W1), having lost just one of their previous 11 (W9 D1). The Gunners are looking to avoid losing consecutive league matches for the first time since December, following their 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace last time out.

Brighton have converted just 6.7% of their shots in the Premier League this season (26 goals from 392 shots), their worst ratio in a single Premier League campaign.