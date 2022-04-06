'No guts, no desire, no passion' - your thoughts on Arsenal

We asked for your thoughts on Arsenal's top-four hopes after Monday's defeat by Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tom: So frustrated with this Arsenal performance. The opportunity was there to seize - to jump above Spurs, to chase Chelsea down to third, to consolidate fourth. Hopeless. No guts, no desire, no passion.

Kiran: It was a troubling defeat but I believe these players will come back strong and put in fight to win every single match now. Areta will definitely have a word with these players to make sure they turn things arounds and still be favourites for that fourth place. One defeat changes nothing - we are still in pole position.

Graham: The worrying thing for all Arsenal fans is how the first-half performance was like the early part of the season. Second half was a big improvement, but too many players were off the pace. So much good work done, - keep it going!

Javel: That was one match Arsenal could not afford to lose. They may have a game in hand, but they have Chelsea, West Ham, Man Utd and Spurs to come! They might just have let it slip there.

