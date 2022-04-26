Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

Burnley are out of the relegation zone.

And what a feeling that is. It’s been an emotional couple of weeks in East Lancashire. We have been written off, criticised, mocked… but also supported, believed in and praised.

The Premier League is a roller-coaster and one that we seem determined to cling on to with every single fingernail.

The Wolves game was the polar opposite of Southampton just a few days before: hard, gritty and nervy. The Clarets had to dig deep against a good opposition and, ironically, displayed all the hallmarks of a classic Sean Dyche side.

But the (now infamous) Mike Jackson tweaks are turning the tide: Dwight McNeil has the freedom to play further outside and get balls into the box; Matej Vydra has a smile on his face; Wout Weghorst has the ball at his feet; Jack Cork is bringing stability to the centre of midfield; James Tarkowski is organising his young defence like a general.

Could this actually be the greatest escape in Burnley’s Premier League era?

It isn’t quite “advantage Burnley” just yet - Everton do have that game in hand - but my goodness we are going to make the league work hard to get rid of us.

Has the pendulum swung Burnley's way? Let us know over here Clarets' fans