Leicester City's Premier League winning defender Christian Fuchs has announced his retirement from the game.

The 36-year-old has been captain at MLS club Charlotte FC but has called time on a career that spanned 19 seasons, including landmark successes in the 2015-16 Premier League and 2020-21 FA Cup.

“It has been an incredible journey for me and my family. Not only did we celebrate great success throughout the years, but we have also been able to learn from amazing people during this journey,” said Fuchs.

“I am so thankful for all the support I received during my career from club representatives, my teammates, and the fans. I am looking back with a big smile on the special moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”