Hibs 4-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Hibs boss Lee Johnson: "There's a touch of relief in there. We feel we've been a little hard done by in some of the results and performances that we put in, and it came together today very nicely. We really went for the jugular after the sending off.

"Great timing for the goals. We needed to win today, we articulated to the boys that it was a must-win, and we're really happy to send the fans home with a nice Christmas. We haven't had enough to shout about, but today it's all gone for us and I'm very proud of the players."