Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Newcastle United's 31-year-old New Zealand striker Chris Wood. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile Forest - along with Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and Southampton - have asked Chelsea about the availability of 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Mail), external

And Forest would also face competition, from Bournemouth and Al-Nassar, if they try to sign Paris St-Germain's Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36. (Athletic - subscription required), external

