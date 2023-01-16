Brighton's success over Liverpool on Saturday grabbed headlines as Roberto de Zerbi's side dominated at the Amex.

At a time of the year where spending on new recruits fills airwaves and columns, football finance expert Kieran Maguire pointed to how little the Seagulls spent on the side that upset the Reds.

Maguire later tweeted that Solly March - who scored twice in the win - actually cost £10,000. Nudging a total team spend of around £31m up fractionally.