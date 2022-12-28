Eddie Howe knows exactly what to say and when to say it and is allowing Newcastle supporters to dream, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Howe said "anything is possible" after the Magpies' Boxing Day win over Leicester, which Edwards believes will have gone down well with supporters.

"Not for the first time, he knows the right thing to say at the right time," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "He could have easily squashed that question and written themselves off as title contenders.

"I don’t believe Newcastle are realistic title contenders, but by definition when you are second in the Premier League table, we have to start talking about them being contenders.

"He is allowing the supporters to dream and Newcastle United is such a romantic football club, it needs to have dreams, it needs to have aspirations, it needs to have targets, it needs to believe in its football team.

"I know we keep going on about the past but it had it stamped out of it for 10 or 15 years. There were no dreams, there was no ambition, there was no hope. They have got that back and Howe struck exactly the right note there."

