I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Brentford could be facing a bit of a fixture pile-up at the end of the season, depending on others’ cup results over the next few weeks.

The Bees are currently only one game behind where they should be, after the postponement of the September trip to Southampton following the death of the Queen.

But, if Manchester United complete their expected Carabao Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest this week, then our trip to Old Trafford – scheduled for the day of the final – will be called off.

And, if Leicester City reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, then our home game against the Foxes on 18 March will be another fixture casualty.

After potentially only playing two games in March, Brentford already face six games in April, with the strong possibility of one or more being added to that.

The United game will be the hardest to rearrange if they continue their run in the Europa League deep into the season.

Despite that, I think it's unlikely the Bees will add to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

We are well covered in almost all areas and there are also plenty of talented B team players to call on if required.