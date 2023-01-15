Joe Hart was relieved to come through a tricky Viaplay Cup semi-final against Kilmarnock in dreaful weather at Hampden.

The Celtic goalkeeper made important saves from Rory McKenzie and Christian Doidge as Celtic emerged 2-0 winners.

"It was freezing, tough," Hart told BBC Scotland. "I've played in every condition and I'm more used to that than I am playing with the sun shining on a still day.

"The way we play was going to be tough on a pitch like that, but we were not going to back away from it. I thought Killie were very good. They were in it right to the end.

"I don't think of cup finals. It's just next game, next game, try to live in the moment and seize every opportunity that comes our way.

"We defended well. If they do score, we get the ball out the net and go again. That's what I love about this team - you'd never know what had happened in the previous action because we're always looking forward."