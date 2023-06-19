The 2023-24 season is fast approaching.

We asked for your ideal Bournemouth XIs for the opening game of the season.

Here are your thoughts:

Felix: My starting XI - Neto, Kelly, Senesi, Mepham, Smith, Billing, Rothwell, Tavernier, Traore, Ouattara and Solanke.

Bob: My ideal opening day team - Neto, Vina, Senesi, Mepham, Kelly, Rothwell, McTominay (from Man Utd), Billing, Traore, Solanke, Wilson (from Newcastle). Wilson will struggle to get game time at Newcastle and a move back to the Vitality would be ideal for both him and the Cherries.