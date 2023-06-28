'I know this club will be back where it belongs' - Fletcher

Departing striker, Steven Fletcher says the reception he received from Dundee United fans is "something that will never leave" him.

The 36-year-old had one year remaining on his deal at Tannadice, but has opted to leave following relegation to the Scottish Championship.

The former Scotland striker scored nine league goals last campaign, but could not help Jim Goodwin's side steer clear from the drop.

"I would like to thank everyone at the club for the warm reception my family and I received," he told the club's website. "The fans for welcoming me with open arms – that’s something that will never leave me.

“I know this club will be back where it belongs with the group of players that remain here under Jim’s guidance, and I wish the boys, the gaffer and the supporters all the very best for the future.”