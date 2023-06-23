'Buy Maguire, sell Cunha?' Your thoughts on summer transfers

We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here's who you picked:

John: It is a must to buy Alex Scott from Bristol City. He is a future England international and would fit into Wolves' midfield with his determination to improve.

Darron: Sell: Fabio Silva. Purchase: Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

Mark: Although a number of players need to go, I would have to go for Nathan Collins. I thought he would do well, but he has struggled all season. I'm sure he will do better at Brentford. The player in has to be a proven striker that can score and assist goals, like Raul Jimenez did when he arrived. There are not many available, but I would give Viktor Gyokeres a go.

Jordan: I think we need to get rid of Matheus Cunha and we need to bring in Harry Maguire.

