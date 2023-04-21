Robinson on 'relaxed' approach, defying expectations & O'Carroll interest
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership game with Kilmarnock this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:
It's hard to play down the significance of the game as St Mirren bid to seal a top-six spot but they are "relaxed" about the task: "We're not asking the players to do anything they've not done this season."
Asked at what stage he knew this season could be special for St Mirren, Robinson said: "Yesterday!"
Top six would be a "massive achievement" and Robinson says his squad have "outperformed everybody's expectations bar our own".
He adds: "The financial aspect would be really helpful in terms of putting structures in place to be a top-six side. We haven't got that in place yet, we're playing catch-up with a lot of teams."
Sold-out home stands shows fans are "appreciating what is being done" and there is a "real bond between the players and staff... it's going to be a super atmosphere".
St Mirren are in control of their own top-six destiny and don't want to have to rely on favours from elsewhere.
Midfielder Jay Henderson and forward Lewis Jamieson, both 21, have turned down new contract offers that remain on the table, with Robinson saying: "They want guaranteed first-team football and I can't guarantee that to anybody."
There has been "no contact" from Cliftonville over a move to make Saints assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll their new manager: "It doesn't surprise me there's been interest in Diarmuid, he's been a huge part of our success this season."