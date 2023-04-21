Robinson on 'relaxed' approach, defying expectations & O'Carroll interest

Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership game with Kilmarnock this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:

  • It's hard to play down the significance of the game as St Mirren bid to seal a top-six spot but they are "relaxed" about the task: "We're not asking the players to do anything they've not done this season."

  • Asked at what stage he knew this season could be special for St Mirren, Robinson said: "Yesterday!"

  • Top six would be a "massive achievement" and Robinson says his squad have "outperformed everybody's expectations bar our own".

  • He adds: "The financial aspect would be really helpful in terms of putting structures in place to be a top-six side. We haven't got that in place yet, we're playing catch-up with a lot of teams."

  • Sold-out home stands shows fans are "appreciating what is being done" and there is a "real bond between the players and staff... it's going to be a super atmosphere".

  • St Mirren are in control of their own top-six destiny and don't want to have to rely on favours from elsewhere.

  • Midfielder Jay Henderson and forward Lewis Jamieson, both 21, have turned down new contract offers that remain on the table, with Robinson saying: "They want guaranteed first-team football and I can't guarantee that to anybody."

  • There has been "no contact" from Cliftonville over a move to make Saints assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll their new manager: "It doesn't surprise me there's been interest in Diarmuid, he's been a huge part of our success this season."

