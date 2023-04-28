Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-3

I think the general consensus is that the Premier League title race is done - and Manchester City are going to win it for the fifth time in six seasons.

City were just brilliant against Arsenal on Wednesday, they just monstered the leaders really - they totally overpowered them.

The only real doubt I have now is whether City can get the balance right when they make changes.

That will be most important in the league games around their Champions League semi-final games against Real Madrid on 9 and 17 May, but they will probably rotate here too.

I wrongly accused Fulham of being on the beach when they were on a dreadful run of form a few weeks ago and I think they will score on Sunday - I just think City will score three. They are going to slip up at some point, just because of their schedule - but not this time.

Blanco's prediction: No surprises here! We will have too much for them, even if we make changes. Riyad Mahrez will grab a goal or maybe two. Bernardo Silva is way better than him defensively so we kind of need him on the right wing in the big games but Mahrez is still a brilliant player. 1-3

Blanco's favourite City players: There are so many players that have stood out for us this season but Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji deserve a special mention because I don't think many people expected them to play such an important role. I still rate Kyle Walker though and I think we need his pace against Vinicius Jr in that Real tie. It definitely didn't help that Fernandinho was up against him last time! As for Erling Haaland, well I wasn't sure he would fit in with our style but you watch him now and he has become so good at link-up play, as well as scoring goals obviously!

