Frank Lampard hinted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have a role to play in Chelsea's run-in after the striker made just his second appearance since February in the loss to Brentford.

Chelsea have scored just one goal in their past seven games. Aubameyang, 33, was frozen out by Graham Potter and has scored one goal in 14 Premier League games this season.

"Auba [Aubameyang] has been a tough one for me because I've got complete respect for him as a player," said Lampard. "He's scored 300 and whatever goals in his career.

"He couldn't play the two Madrid games for me because he was not in the squad, he came on against Wolves (a 1-0 defeat) and for a number nine particularly, to be sharp and to be playing regularly is key.

"To see him train, when we haven't had big minutes for training, in the last few days I've seen him be able to train, so he was in my thinking for [Brentford] anyway.

"He certainly has the profile of a number nine. We don't have that elsewhere in the squad. So I did see a difference."