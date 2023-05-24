Ross County 3-3 St Johnstone: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Ross County manager Malky Mackay will have mixed emotions after the 3-3 draw way to Ross County.

On the one hand, he will be proud that his side fought back from two goals down to go so close to victory. On the other, he will be disappointed to have lost a late equaliser that still leaves the possibility of automatic relegation an outside possibility.

However, it does not significantly change their task at Rugby Park next weekend. Either way, they were going to have to win in Ayrshire to avoid the possibility of relegation.

Their battling qualities will certainly give Mackay and their fans hope - and you imagine that Alex Samuel must start up front given the forward's impact as a substitute.