Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Melbourne

Andy Cole, Bryan Robson and former kit man Albert Morgan were the warm-up act in Federation Square ahead of the Manchester United kit launch in Melbourne.

Cole told a funny story from the time he joined United from Newcastle in January 1995.

He turned up for training the day after his move had been completed and was asked for his boots. He didn't have them. Amid the speed of his Old Trafford switch he had forgotten to get them transported to the north-west and didn't have a spare pair.

Then kit man Norman Davies had to dig some out that belonged to one of the other players.