Clement Lenglet says he is "hungry" and wants to "win a trophy" at Tottenham after completing a loan move from Barcelona.

France international Lenglet has joined Antonio Conte's side until the end of the season and the 27-year-old told the club's website:, external "I am hungry. I want to play. I want to be the best soccer player, to help the team win trophies and fight.

"I want to be a good team-mate, a defender who can be aggressive and help the group win the ball.

"I spoke a lot with Hugo Lloris to know the city. It's a beautiful example for me to have him in the group.

"Not every player player is in the second division in France and then plays for Barcelona. But I worked.

"I joined Sevilla, everything was good and then four years at Barcelona, I played a lot of games and we won trophies. Now I am in England to fight in the Premier League. I would like to win a trophy here at Tottenham."

