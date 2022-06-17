Transfer news: Arsenal move closer to signing Jesus
- Published
Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. (Times - subscription required), external
Leeds United and Southampton are interested in City's 18-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Athletic - subscription required), external
Southampton are set to announce the signing of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, in a deal worth up to £15m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, the club are preparing to make a bid for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella. (Guardian), external
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Erling Haaland would not have started if the striker had moved to the Spanish side. (Mirror), external