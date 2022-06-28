Hibs pumping iron in Portugal
- Published
Hibernian are working up a sweat in their pre-season training camp in Portugal.
Skip twitter post
The lads have another busy day ahead in Portugal with three training sessions planned in the heat on Day 3 🇵🇹— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 28, 2022
Yesterday, the squad faced two periods on the grass before an intense weights session in the evening ⚽️🏃♂️🏋️♂️
Read more here 👇
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post