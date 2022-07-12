Ramadani a 'good replacement' for Ferguson - Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes summer signing Ylber Ramadani will be a "good replacement" for Lewis Ferguson, who has completed a move to Bologna.
Albania international Ramadani, who has 15 caps for his country, joined from Hungarian side MTK Budapest and Goodwin feels the midfielder will be a "terrific addition" to his squad.
"I predicted Lewis [Ferguson] would possibly move on this window," Goodwin said. "That's why we tried so hard to bring in Ylber Ramadani. He trained with the group [on Monday] and again [on Tuesday].
"He looks brilliant. He’s in great shape and he’s a top player, he’s playing for Albania regularly."
