Transfer news: Hammers target Ward-Prowse can leave Saints if relegated
Southampton have told midfielder James Ward-Prowse he can leave in the summer if they are relegated, with West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham interested in the 28-year-old England international. (Talksport), external
Meanwhile, manager David Moyes is increasingly likely to leave West Ham this summer, with the process of identifying potential replacements under way. (Mail), external
