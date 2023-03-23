We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd ever seen from a Nottingham Forest goalkeeper. Jordan Smith's relegation-saving stop against Ipswich in 2017 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Andy: Best save ever? Simple. Peter Shilton at Coventry when we won the league. Sublime save from a Mick Ferguson header - 0-0, we won the league and I was there.

Rebekah: Samba's phenomenal performance during the penalties against Sheffield United in May 2022 was incredible. It was arguably the boost that got us back into the Premier League after 23 years.

Jamie: Against Reading in 1997, Dave Beasant got sent off and Steve Chettle went between the sticks. The game finished 3-3, but Chettle wasn’t at fault for the goals, and pulled off a fantastic save to stop a goal-bound effort.

Tim: Peter Shilton away at Birmingham City from Trevor Francis in the year we won the league. Truly unbelievable. Extra special because 30 seconds later we went down the other end and scored the only goal of the game. I’ve heard Shilton thought it was his greatest save as well.