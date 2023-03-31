BBC pundit Richard Foster believes Hearts will go on to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, but believes their recent winless run will continue away at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"It's never an easy place to go, Kilmarnock," Foster told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The way Derek McInnes sets up his teams, they're usually well organised, they're a nuisance, make it hard for teams, and they'll go into the game confident because of the fact Hearts haven't travelled well.

"But I do think Hearts need huge plaudits for being third at this moment in time, with the injuries they had to key players, plus the Conference League run at the start of the season.

"I didn't expect them to be third at this point. I still fancy them to finish third, but I fancy Kilmarnock to hold Hearts to a draw at the weekend."