Date & time confirmed for Old Firm meeting in cup semis

The Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic has been confirmed for Sunday, 30 April at Hampden.

With a kick-off time of 13:30 BST, the tie is live on Viaplay while BBC Radio Scotland will have commentary on Sportsound.

Holders Rangers defeated Celtic in the last four last season, while Ange Postecoglou's men lifted the Viaplay Cup three weeks ago with victory over their Old Firm rivals.

The other Scottish Cup semi-final, between Falkirk and Inverness Caley Thistle, takes place on 29 April at 12:15 and will be live on BBC One Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.