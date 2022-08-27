Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport reporter

This was the latest indication of Arsenal's growth under Mikel Arteta.

Buoyed by their position at the top of the table, Arsenal produced moments of great football but lacked ruthlessness and it almost proved costly.

Fulham frustrated them, Arsenal missed chances and Gabriel's horrible mistake was harmful.

However, luck was on their side when Martin Odegaard's shot was deflected for the equaliser and Gabriel showed character to respond from his earlier error to scramble home the winner.

Momentum and optimism is building at the Emirates and this hard-earned win will only strengthen that.