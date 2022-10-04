Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

The entire Livingston first-team playing and coaching staff recently paid tribute to Scott Pittman on achieving a record-breaking 310 appearances (and counting) for the club.

Huge achievement for Pitts and if anyone would break Keaghan Jacobs' previously held total, every fan is delighted it's him. He’s been a fantastic servant for the club and is one of these players that gives 100% every game, playing at a consistently high level too.

When he’s not in the team we really miss his box-to-box energy, the way he pops up with vital goals or puts in that goal-saving, last-ditch tackle and he’s always available to take a pass under any circumstances.

There’s a reason Pitts has won so many players' player of the year awards at Livi – he’s maybe not the most glamorous name but the boys know the value he brings to the team.

It adds even more value that Pitts is one of our own and lives in the area too. He's probably the quietest, most unassuming player in Scottish football but it's only right the club and the fans make a big noise for the one and only Scott Pittman.