Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City are hopeful Phil Foden will sign a new contract in the near future.

The England forward's current deal at Etihad Stadium expires in 2024.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s Manchester derby, bringing up his 50th goal under manager Pep Guardiola - the youngest player to do so under the Spaniard.

Foden is one of the success stories of the development of the City Football Academy, breaking through into the first team as a 17-year-old and going on to so far win four Premier League titles.